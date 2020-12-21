PM Modi Calls Vietnam A 'strategic & Vital Partner', Looks Forward To Membership In UNSC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the India-Vietnam Virtual Summit where he stressed on the need to improve bilateral ties between the two countries. Calling Vietnam 'an important pillar of India's 'Act East Policy', PM Modi announced that they would soon implement the Joint Vision Document 2021-23 to boost bilateral engagement. Both India and Vietnam assume membership of the UN Security Council next year.

"Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and vital partner of our Indo-Pacific Vision. Mutual contacts between us are also growing rapidly and spreading to new areas. We look at our relations with Vietnam from a long-term and strategic view. Next year both of us will be members of UN Security Council. So significance of our cooperation in global context will increase. We will implement a Joint Vision Document 2021-23 which is a plan of action for bilateral engagement," said the PM.

Read: PM Modi To Hold Virtual Summit With Vietnamese Counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc On Dec 21

Read: India, Vietnam Expected To Ink Pacts To Expand Ties At Virtual Summit On Monday

PM Modi also lauded Vietnam for successfully handling COVID-19 congratulating the citizens for battling the deadly disease. "The success with which Vietnam has handled the Covid-19 position is being praised all over the world. I congratulate you and the citizens of Vietnam," said PM Modi.

On the other hand, Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc thanked PM Modi for his remarks surrounding the relationship between the two countries, strengthening commitment to further deepen ties. "I thank you for your kind remarks about the relationship between India and Vietnam. I am very happy that we have this virtual submit which underlines the commitments of both countries to further deepening the bilateral relations, said the PM of Vietnam.

The year 2020 has been particularly significant for the relationship between the two countries who have had a series of exchanges this year. In February, Vice President of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh came to India on an official visit. Both the Prime Ministers even shared a telephone conversation back in April to discuss the COVID-19 situation in their countries. Additionally, last month, the two leaders also met virtually during the 17th ASEAN-India Summit.

Read: India-Vietnam Sign Implementation Agreement On Hydrography During Virtual Meet

Read; Top US Security Official Meets Vietnam PM & Cabinet To 'expand Relations', Amid Transition