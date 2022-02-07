Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was expected to reach Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh to address a public rally has cancelled the campaign owing to bad weather, informed sources. Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, PM Modi will hold his second virtual rally at 12.30 PM. The Prime Minister was scheduled to address the Jan Chaupal Rally.

PM Modi was going to address a rally at the Vardhman Degree College in Bijnor. Party workers from 21 constituencies of three districts that will go to the polls in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 were supposed to get addressed. As per the official reports, arrangements to broadcast the PM's address live in the BJP state unit were also made with the installation of LED screens at 109 divisions.

Due to weather issues, PM Narendra Modi won’t be able to travel to Bijnor, UP to address the Jan Chaupal Rally. He will now address the people of UP virtually at 12:30 pm today. pic.twitter.com/wjlU9MgEZf — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

The decision to hold a physical rally had come following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions by the Election Commission.

Bijnor virtual rally

According to the BJP Uttar Pradesh unit's Twitter handle, the Bijnor rally was supposed to begin at 11.30 AM. "PM Narendra Modi will address voters from Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha as a part of Jan Choupal program on February 7," the BJP4UP Twitter handle said.

PM Modi's earlier virtual rally

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed BJP's first virtual rally where he had lauded the CM Yogi Adityanath-led state government for ending crimes like kidnapping, extortion, riots, robbery, mafia rule, which existed during the Samajwadi Party regime. Referring to SP as "Nakli Samajwadi (fake socialism) and the BJP-ruled government as gareeb ka sarkaar (government of the poor)" he asserted that the homes for poor people, policies for the backward, medical colleges, policies for Muslim women, and many other development works were some of the achievements of the BJP government.