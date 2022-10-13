Prime Minister Narendra Modi who flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh on October 13, was mesmerised by the beauty of the state. During his visit, PM Modi shared a video on his Facebook page, while giving a glimpse of the beauty that left him spellbound.

The fourth Vande Mataram Express which was inaugurated on Thursday will run between Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi. The new train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in a shorter duration, officials said.

PM Modi spellbound by the beauty of Himachal Pradesh

Before reaching Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi posted a video on Facebook which was captured from his aircraft while sharing the picturesque landscape and mystic beauty that the place beholds. He captioned the video while sharing his experience of visiting the state, "Whenever I come to Himachal Pradesh, I’m simply spellbound by the natural beauty here."

The video in no time evoked reactions from people who were touched by the kind words of the leader while thanking him for everything he has done for the state. One of the followers revealed how the land of the state is referred to as 'Devbhumi. "This is Devbhumi. There are heritage places that have special meanings. One's Conscious speaks as if Almighty is residing here itself," the user commented. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Beautiful. Himachal Pradesh is just like Heaven. Wonderful experience of HP." A third follower chimed below the video and wrote, "What a scenic view, What a Beautiful place Himachal Pradesh !!!"

Meanwhile, apart from flagging off the train, PM Modi addressed a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Himachal's Una where he also laid the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park and inaugurated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Una.

While addressing the people in the poll-bound state, PM Modi explained the sincere efforts of the government trying to bring major developments to the state. "We will provide you with facilities of the 20th as well as the 21st centuries. Our government is fulfilling the aspirations of 21st-century India. New India is overcoming challenges of the past and growing rapidly," Modi said.

IMAGE: PTI/Pixabay