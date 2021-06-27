PM Modi Cautions Against Vaccine Hesitancy, Speaks On India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

On the 78th episode of the monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about India’s new phase of the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the world, in which vaccine is being made available for free across the States and Union territories. It also came amid preparations for the anticipated third wave of the coronavirus.

PM Modi said, "The battle we the countrymen are fighting against corona is continuing…but in this fight, together, we've achieved many an extraordinary milestone! Just a few days ago, our country accomplished an unprecedented feat. We should all get vaccinated and encourage others to overcome the hesitancy."

In an attempt to give people mental strength on the after-effects of vaccination, the PM stated, "Please get rid of fear. Sometimes people may get a fever but it is very mild & lasts only for a few hours. Avoiding (COVID-19) vaccine can be very dangerous. You’re not only putting yourself at risk but also your family and the entire village."

PM Modi also spoke to people from Dulariya village, Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, and counselled them to take the COVID vaccine, amidst their doubts. "I want to tell villagers to get rid of vaccine fear. There are many villages in India that are 100% vaccinated," said PM to the villagers.

COVID Vaccination Drive

India administered 64.25 lakh vaccine doses in a day, taking the cumulative number of jabs given so far under the nationwide inoculation drive to 32.17 crores, according to immunization data published at 7 am. Also, 17,45,809 tests were conducted on Saturday for the detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 40,18,11,892.

A single-day rise of 50,040 fresh COVID-19 infections took India's tally to 3,02,33,183, while the number of active cases dipped to 5,86,403, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.