PM Modi Cautions Citizens Ahead Of Diwali After India Achieves COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people to continue following COVID-19 norms and protocols as the risk is not yet over and appealed to those who haven't taken their vaccines to get it at the earliest.

PM Modi addressed the nation on Friday after India achieved a historic milestone of 100 crore vaccinations and lauded the people for their contribution. While speaking about the prevailing COVID-19 situation, PM Modi outlined that the fight against coronavirus is not yet over, and people need to celebrate the festivals carefully without violating COVID-19 protocols. He also urged the people to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing.

कवच कितना ही उत्तम हो,



कवच कितना ही आधुनिक हो,



कवच से सुरक्षा की पूरी गारंटी हो, तो भी, जब तक युद्ध चल रहा है, हथियार नहीं डाले जाते।



मेरा आग्रह है, कि हमें अपने त्योहारों को पूरी सतर्कता के साथ ही मनाना है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2021

Further, speaking about the Make In India initiative, PM Modi urged people to purchase as much as possible from the local sellers, especially during the Diwali season. Further adding to it, he said that the sales increase during Diwali, and thereafter, the focus must be on making the festival better for the poor and weaker sections of the society.

"Just like 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' became a mass movement, I urge everyone to make 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local' a success as people are feeling safer now, thanks to the vaccinations", PM Modi added.

पिछली दिवाली हर किसी के मन में एक तनाव था, लेकिन इस दिवाली 100 करोड़ वैक्सीन डोज के कारण एक पैदा हुआ विश्वास है।



अगर मेरे देश की वैक्सीन मुझे सुरक्षा दे सकती है, तो मेरे देश में बने सामान मेरी दिवाली को और भी भव्य बना सकते हैं।



- पीएम @narendramodi — BJP (@BJP4India) October 22, 2021

PM Modi hails the nation on achieving 1 billion vaccinations

Hailing the landmark achievement, PM Modi credited every Indian for achieving the extraordinary target of 100 crore vaccine doses. "The collective effort of the Indians have helped in reaching the milestone while other countries are still struggling with vaccine hesitancy issues", he added. India's belief in science and innovation has helped in achieving this major feat. The PM further asserted that 100 crore vaccine doses are just the beginning of a new chapter and will aim to reach more targets.



Image: PTI