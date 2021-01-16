PM Modi Cautions People On Propaganda Against 'made-in-India' Coronavirus Vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the citizens that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe to use and urged them to keep away from false propaganda, romours, or misinformation regarding the vaccines.

"Our scientists and experts approved the vaccines for emergency use only after being fully convinced about its safety and efficacy. Therefore, citizens must keep away from false propaganda, romours, or misinformation regarding the vaccines," he said while launching the mega vaccination drive in the country.

PM said India's scientists, medical system, and vaccination procedure has a lot of credibility in the world, and this trust was built due to its consistent track record. "About 60% of children vaccinated around the world are given Made In India vaccines. The world's trust in our vaccines will grow even stronger with our COVID-19 vaccines," he said.

Vaccines for India are less expensive and more convenient to use than vaccine being used in many foreign nations: PM Modi highlights price and temperature control factors of vaccine; urges against falling prey to fearmongering; #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/rWJB8vanPH — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2021

Highlighting the price and temperature control factors of the vaccine, the Prime Minister said, Indian vaccines are less expensive and more convenient to you compared to other nations.

"In foreign countries, a single dose of the vaccine costs more than Rs 5000 and requires storage at -70 degrees. Whereas, from storage to transportation, our vaccines is compatible with Indian conditions. This will now give India a decisive victory in the fight against Coronavirus," PM said.

PM flags historic vaccine drive

PM on Saturday launched the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing. He praised all those people involved in the making of the vaccine including the researchers and the scientists. The Prime Minister got emotional while talking about the hardships faced by healthcare and frontline workers during the pandemic.

"The whole country was eagerly waiting to witness this day. Across the country, everyone was asking only one question that when will the Coronavirus vaccine be available. Now it is available and that too in a short span of time. In a few minutes, the world's largest vaccination program will begin. I want to congratulate the countrymen on this occasion. The people involved in the making of the vaccine, the researchers, the scientists deserve all the praise," PM Modi said.

The drug regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.

