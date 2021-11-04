PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Army Jawans In J&K's Nowshera, Pays Tribute To Bravehearts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is at Nowshera to celebrate Diwali with Indian Army personnel, paid tribute to braevhearts who lost their lives in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. This is PM Modi’s second Diwali with the soldiers in the border district of Nowshera. Earlier in 2019, Prime Minister had celebrated Diwali with troops at the Army Div headquarters in Rajouri.

#BREAKING | Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with Indian Army personnel in Nowshera, J&K. Pays tributes to bravehearts.



Watch #LIVE here: https://t.co/aPPzyhl1dj pic.twitter.com/dyAeRMQNZT — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2021

Prime Minister is expected to have lunch with the Army Jawans who are away from their homes on the festival to serve the country. He has interacted with the Armed Forces. According to ANI reports, when PM Modi had left for Nowshera, minimal security arrangements and no traffic restrictions were in place on the route in Delhi.

Earlier PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Diwali. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali".

Narendra Modi has celebrated the previous eight Diwalis at border areas with the armed forces. While he was in in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer in the year 2020 to celebrate the festival of lights with the soldiers.

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath tomorrow

Priem Minister will visit Kedarnath and offer prayers at the Temple on November 5. He will inaugurate the samadhi of one of the most revered Hindu sages, Shri Adi Shankaracharya, and also unveil his statue. The samadhi has been reconstructed as it was damaged during the 2013 floods.

In addition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited sadhus and devotees to be part of the celebrations.

Modi’s visit to the Kedarnath temple will mark the completion of the first phase of reconstruction works in Kedarpuri and the beginning of the second phase. As the state is headed for assembly polls next year, this programme assumes a lot of significance.

(Image: ANI)