PM Modi Celebrates 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign With Children At His 7 LKM Residence; WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with children to usher in the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, PM Modi was seen waving the flag with little girls who had arrived at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' were also raised by the children.

The Prime Minister was also seen interacting with the children and discussing how the country was celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence this year. He discussed the colours of the national flag and urged all the children to put up the Tiranga at their residence on August 15.

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organized by the Centre from August 13 to 15. With this, the government aims to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and mark the 75th year of independence by building a personal connection to the Tiranga as well as recognizing it as an embodiment of their commitment to nation-building. According to the Ministry of Culture, the idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with little girls

Earlier today, PM Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young children at his official residence in New Delhi. In the heartwarming visuals from his official residence in Delhi, little girls were seen tying "rakhis" on his wrist. The festival was special since the young girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, and other helpers who work at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

As each girl came to tie the "rakhi" to PM Modi on his wrist, the Prime Minister welcomed them with a smile. He asked every girl their name and briefly interacted with them. Sharing visuals from the early morning ceremony on Twitter he wrote, "A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters..."