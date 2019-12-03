The Debate
PM Modi: Centre Committed To Provide 'equitable' Future For Divyangs

General News

PM Modi on Tuesday said that the Centre is reaffirmed to the commitment to keep working towards an "inclusive, accessible and equitable future" of the Divyangs

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, PM Modi on Tuesday said that the central government is committed to keep working towards an "inclusive, accessible and equitable future" of the Divyangs in the society. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that their fortitude and accomplishments in various fields inspire all of us.

'Their fortitude and accomplishments in various fields inspire all of us'

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla took to Twitter, to remind every citizen that it is their responsibility to ensure that the disabled people have all available opportunities to lead a dignified life. 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said the government is committed to building an inclusive society for the betterment of Divyangjan. He called upon all stakeholders to contribute to empowering this vulnerable section of the society. Naidu was speaking after conferring National Awards to outstanding persons with disabilities and organisations working towards their empowerment on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities in New Delhi on Tuesday. He said education is the key to empowerment of every person, including Persons with Disabilities. There should be a special focus on inclusive schools so that each differently-abled child gets a good quality education.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on the 3rd of December every year to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society. This year's theme is - Promoting the Participation of Persons with Disabilities and their leadership: Taking Action on the 2030 Development Agenda.

Published:
COMMENT
