PM Modi: Centre Committed To Provide 'equitable' Future For Divyangs

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, PM Modi on Tuesday said that the central government is committed to keep working towards an "inclusive, accessible and equitable future" of the Divyangs in the society. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that their fortitude and accomplishments in various fields inspire all of us.

Today, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities we reaffirm our commitment to keep working towards an inclusive, accessible and equitable future for our Divyang sisters and brothers. Their fortitude and accomplishments in various fields inspire all of us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2019

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla took to Twitter, to remind every citizen that it is their responsibility to ensure that the disabled people have all available opportunities to lead a dignified life.

My wishes on International Day of Disabled Persons. The Day observed globally, is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to work for development of differently abled. It is responsibility of all of us to ensure that they have all available opportunities to lead a dignified life. — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) December 3, 2019

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said the government is committed to building an inclusive society for the betterment of Divyangjan. He called upon all stakeholders to contribute to empowering this vulnerable section of the society. Naidu was speaking after conferring National Awards to outstanding persons with disabilities and organisations working towards their empowerment on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities in New Delhi on Tuesday. He said education is the key to empowerment of every person, including Persons with Disabilities. There should be a special focus on inclusive schools so that each differently-abled child gets a good quality education.

Today, we are honouring some great achievers for their accomplishments.



I congratulate all the award winners who have shown extraordinary grit & determination.



I deeply appreciate their persistence & courage. They are certainly role models for many others. #IDPWD2019 pic.twitter.com/VRoWCgn2nv — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 3, 2019

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on the 3rd of December every year to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society. This year's theme is - Promoting the Participation of Persons with Disabilities and their leadership: Taking Action on the 2030 Development Agenda.

