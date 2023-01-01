PM Modi Chaired National Ganga Council Meeting; Says 'purity Of River Our Common Heritage'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the meeting of the Council increases the scope to discuss ways to grow the Namami Gange initiative and also emphasised the cleanliness efforts including the expansion of sewage treatment plants network in the small areas of the country. He said all this while leading the National Ganga Council.

'River Ganga our national heritage,' says PM Modi

Terming the purity of the river Ganga as a national heritage, Prime Minister Modi said they have been given a precious heritage by their forefathers and it is their duty to pass on the baton of taking care of the heritage to the future generation the same level of purity.

The National Ganga Council meeting was conducted on Friday through video conferencing mode in Kolkata. In the meeting, PM Modi also suggested various ways to enhance forms of herbal farming along the holy river.

PM Modi launched various sewerage infrastructure projects

Before the meeting was initiated, PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated and dedicated the Namami Gange and Drinking Water Sanitation for the country. He also launched 7 sewerage infrastructure projects (20 Sewage Treatment Plants and a 612 km network) at an estimated cost of over Rs 990 crore.

The projects will help in boosting the municipalities of Nabadwip, Kacharapra, Halishar, Budge-Budge, Barrackpore, Chandan Nagar, Bansberia, UttraparaKotrung, Baidyabati, Bhadreshwar, Naihati, Garulia, Titagarh, and Panihati. Through this, the Sewage Treatment Capacity of over 200 MLD in West Bengal shall be added up.

Five sewerage infrastructure projects (8 Sewage Treatment Plants and an 80 km Network) that are going to be made under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) were also launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has an estimated production cost of Rs 1,585 crore.

These infrastructural projects will be adding 190 MLD of new Sewage Treatment Plants capacity in West Bengal. These projects would help in upgrading areas of North Barrackpore, Hooghly-Chinsura, Kolkata KMC area- Garden Reach and Adi Ganga (TollyNala) and Mahestala town.

PM Modi also asked the Council members having vivid knowledge and leadership to provide ideas and the method to move ahead with the initiative. He also, said that 1,000 waterways are about to be made in the country and the aim is to make modern cruise ships sail in the big Indian rivers.

With the continuous production of waterways, India's cruise tourism sector is all set to begin its grand new journey. PM Modi, also said that on January 13, 2023, World’s longest river cruise will sail from Kashi to reach Dibrugarh via Bangladesh which would travel about 2,300 kilometres.

(With inputs from ANI)