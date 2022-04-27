PM Modi Chairs 24th Meeting With CMs On COVID-19; 'Vaccination Of Children Main Priority'

Chairing his 24th meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation amid a slight rise in cases, PM Modi on Wednesday urged all states to remain alert. Maintaining that the pandemic remains a key challenge, he called for a pre-emptive, proactive and collective approach to stop the spread of the infection at the outset, Stressing the need to promote COVID appropriate behaviour in public places, he urged the state governments to ensure that the health infrastructure remains functional. On this occasion, he emphasised that vaccinating children at the earliest should be the biggest priority as schools have reopened.

PM Modi remarked, "It is clear that the COVID-19 challenge is not over yet. We are watching in European countries how Omicron and its sub-variants can create a serious situation. In the last few months in some countries, many surges have happened due to these sub-variants. Indians have managed to keep the situation under control compared to other countries. Despite this, we have to remain alert owing to the manner in which cases are rising in the last two weeks in some states. We have learnt a lot from the wave which came a few months ago. All citizens successfully tackled Omicron without panic."

He added, "It is a matter of pride for every Indian that 96% of the elderly population in the country have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 85% of citizens aged over 15 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine as well. You understand and the analysis of global experts is that vaccine is the biggest shield to save oneself from Corona". Moreover, he hinted that a special vaccination drive might be conducted at schools to facilitate the vaccination of students considering that vaccines have been approved for children aged 5 and above.

Speaking at a meeting with Chief Ministers. https://t.co/WyeQyQS0UQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2022

While arguing the need to strengthen cooperative federalism amid the COVID-19 crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war, he requested states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel so that the people can benefit. He singled out opposition-ruled states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu in this regard. He said, "In order to reduce the burden of rising petrol and diesel prices, the Centre had reduced the excise duty last November. States were also urged to reduce their taxes. Some states have reduced their tax, but some states have not given its benefits to their people".

COVID-19 situation in India

The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on 2nd February while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21.

From January 3, the vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 has commenced and India has already crossed the one crore dose mark in this category. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax. A total of 1,00,16,22,805 citizens have been inoculated whereas 85,38,48,567 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.