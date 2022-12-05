PM Modi Chairs All-party Meet With Mamata, Stalin & Others As India Assumes G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, chaired an all-party meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Sherpa meeting. In the high-level meeting in Delhi, PM Modi was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from the state leadership, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Telugu Desam Party (TDS) chief Chandrababu Naidu were also present.

December 1 marked India taking over the G20 Presidency and December 5 marked the second day of the 1st Sherpa Meeting of India’s G20 Presidency which is scheduled from December 4 to 7. Organised in Durbar Hall at Taj Fateh Prakash Hotel in Udaipur, the meeting saw members of the G20 countries hold discussions on ‘Technological Transformation’ and ‘Green Development and Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE)’, a dialogue on ‘Global & Regional Economy: Prospects & Challenges’ and an informal ‘Chai pe Charcha’.

This four-day meeting is being attended by leaders of nine guest countries-- Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE-- along with representatives of several international organisations.

About G20 and India's presidency

The G20 is an international forum that was founded in 1999 after the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of different countries assembled to discuss global economic and financial issues following the Asian financial crisis. This group was later designated as the “premier forum for international economic cooperation” with the inclusion of governments in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007.

The G20 now includes twenty member states-- India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Notably, the G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. India assumed the Presidency on December 1 and will hold the position till 30 November 2023. During this time, over 200 meetings will be held in 55 locations across the country, including in J&K.