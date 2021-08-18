Taking cognizance of the situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired another crucial meeting on Cabinet Committee on the Security in the National Capital. In the meeting, the Prime Minister has directed officials to ensure timely evacuation of all Indians stranded in the war-torn nation. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and NSA Ajit Doval among others participated in the meeting, as is evident from the exclusive visuals of the meeting brought to you by Republic Media Network.

As per sources, before the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister had a talk with the Civil Aviation Minister over the phone for about 40 minutes, on the evacuation efforts.

On Tuesday the Prime Minister had chaired the first Cabinet Committee meeting on the Afghanistan issue and the emerging security situation. In the meeting, he had instructed all officials concerned to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals and also assist those people belonging to the minority section and Afghan nationals who are looking for shelter in India. Meanwhile, the first French evacuation flight from Kabul yesterday included 21 Indian nationals, tweeted France embassy in India.

Afganistan crisis- current situation and steps taken by India

The ramped-up action by the Indian Government came at a time when disturbing visuals of civilians being held at gunpoint in Afghanistan came out. The Ministry of External Affairs has informed that it is closely monitoring the rapid developments in Afghanistan. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed that in an attempt to assist citizens from Afghanistan entering India, a fast category of electronic visas called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” have been reviewed. In a tweet, the MHA spokesperson said that the decision has been taken 'in view of the current situation in Afghanistan'.

On August 16, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had informed, “The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak. The Government of India has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan." Bagchi added, “We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members. We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them."

India at present is focussing on its evacuation process, while the first Indian Air Force C 17 flew to Kabul on Monday and brought back several Indian officials, which included the Indian ambassadors and their families. The second IAF aircraft flew on Tuesday and landed in Gujarat's Jamnagar with nearly 150 citizens.