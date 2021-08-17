PM Modi Chairs CCS Meet On Afghanistan; Instructs Officials For Safe Evacuation Of Indians

Update at 21:00

At the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, PM Modi instructed all officials concerned to undertake all necessary measures to ensure safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days.

As per a senior official, PM said, “India must not only protect our citizens, but we must also provide refuge to Sikh & Hindu minorities who want to come to India & we must also provide all possible help to our Afghan brothers & sisters who are looking towards India for assistance"

According to senior govt sources, the CCS was briefed in detail on the current & evolving security & political situation in Afghanistan. The CCS was also briefed on recent evacuations of Indian Embassy officials & some members of the Indian community, as well as some members of the media.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a Cabinet Committee meeting on the Afghanistan issue and the emerging security situation. The meeting had in attendance Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others, as is evident from the exclusive pictures brought to you by Republic Media Network.

The Ministers, who had been keeping a close track on the situation unfolding in the war-torn country, in the meeting, as per sources, are deciding on the stand India will be taking if and when the Taliban government comes up. Taliban, which took over the South-Asian country by finally breaching the capital city - Kabul, is presently deciding on the points of the 'peaceful transfer' of power from the council, as President Ashraf Ghani and his aides flee the country in a bid to 'avoid bloodshed'.

First visuals of the CCS meet

India introduces new category of E-visa to fast-track applications

Earlier in the day, in an attempt to assist citizens from Afghanistan entering India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed about a fast category of electronic visas called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa”. In a tweet, the MHA spokesperson said that the decision has been taken 'in view of the current situation in Afghanistan'.

MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India.@HMOIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 17, 2021

Evacuation of citizens

On August 16, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had informed, “The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak. The Government of India has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan." Bagchi added, “We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members. We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them."

India at present is focussing on its evacuation process, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Monday, the first Indian Air Force C 17 flew to Kabul and brought back several Indian officials, which included the Indian ambassadors and their families.