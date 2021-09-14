PM Modi Chairs 'Chintan Shivir' With Council Of Ministers; Says 'simplicity Way Of Life'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a 'Chintan Shivir' (Brainstorming session) with the Union Council of Ministers and stressed the simplicity is the way of life. During the meeting, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya showed presentations on efficiency and time management.

Both Mandaviya and Pradhan shared good practices on time management, selection of personal staff and root cause analysis of problems. They also shared inputs on dealing with people. In their presentations, they also shared good practices about promptly responding to letters.

PM Modi recalls late Union Minister

In the meeting at the auditorium of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister said that ministers should learn best practices from their colleagues. Asserting that sharing is caring, PM Modi remembered about the tiffin meeting before becoming Prime Minister where everyone used to bring food from home and share with each other during the meetings. Recalling late Union Minister and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, the Prime Minister said that simplicity is a way of life.

'Chintan Shivir', is a brainstorming session for improvement in performance and governance. PM Modi regularly holds such sessions where ministers make presentations on important issues. The session also helps ministers to be updated with the Centre's welfare schemes.

Last month, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chattisgarh also led a brainstorming session in the advasi-dominated Bastar district, to develop a plan to retain tribal votes ahead of the 2023 assembly polls. In 2018, BJP was ousted from the state after ruling for 15 years.

PM Modi visits Defence Industrial Corridor, inaugurates university in Aligarh

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra visited Defence Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh. "Aligarh that is known for securing homes with its locks will now protect the nation's borders," Modi had said while lauding Yogi Adityanath government for its pace in developing the defence corridor. The UP government targets to invest Rs 10,000 crore in the Defence Industrial Corridor (DIC) by next year.

The establishment of a DIC was announced by PM Modi on February 21, 2018. A total of 6 nodes- Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Lucknow and Jhansi- have been planned in the DIC on 1428 hectares of land.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in the district. During the ceremony, he said that generations should be aware of the contribution of legend Raja Maharana Pratap Singh, who fought for India's freedom and worked selflessly for education.

(With PTI inputs)