WATCH: PM Modi Chairs All-party Meet Amid Covid Lockdown; Opposition Attendees' List Here

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the leaders of the Opposition parties through a video conference to discuss the current situation in the country.

It was the very first interaction of PM Modi with the Opposition all together after the imposition of the 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus. Floor leaders of all those parties which have a combined strength of more than five MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were a part of the discussion.

List of leaders attended the meeting

Congress leader Gulam Nabhi Azad, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, AIADMK leader Navaneethakrishnan, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Misra, YSRCP leader P.V Midhun Reddy, DMK leader Thalikottai Raju Baalu, CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem, Rashtra Samithi leader Keshava Rao, Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Mishra, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, AITC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, YSRCP leader Vijaya Sai Reddy, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut attended the meeting.

