PM Modi Chairs High-level Meeting At 7 LKM, Defence Minister To Brief On LAC, Drone Attack

Returning from his three-day visit to forward posts in Leh and Ladakh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to brief him on matters of national security, sources said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval have also arrived at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg for the meeting chaired by PM Modi, which is set to be attended by other top ministers as well. Apart from taking stock of the situation at the borders, sources say that the Prime Minister will also be discussing his outreach programme with mainstream Jammu & Kashmir politicians last week.

The key meeting comes after Defence Minister's affirmation that the Prime Minister will also be reaching out to political leaders of Ladakh soon, as he plans to bolster to return democracy in the now bifurcated region of Jammu & Kashmir. The Defence Minister was on a tour of Leh and Ladakh where he reviewed border security at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and various forward posts.

Sources have informed that the recent drone attack on the Indian Air Force's Jammu station will also be discussed in the high-level meeting. A first of its kind, the drone attack in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase led to two IAF personnel sustaining minor injuries. The case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency. Hours later, two more drones were spotted over the Kaluchak military station in the wee hours on Monday. The drones hovering in the Jammu airspace were thwarted and were forced to fly back without causing any damage.

PM Modi's meeting with J&K leaders

14 politicians namely - NC president Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tara Chand, J&K Apni party supremo Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC leaders Sajad Lone and Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party chief Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh attended a meeting with PM Modi on June 24. These leaders shared their views on giving a further fillip to the democratic process in J&K. The PM appreciated the cordial atmosphere of talks and talked about strengthening democracy at the grassroots.

At the same time, he promised that the Union Territory will get an elected government after the delimitation process is over. Expressing satisfaction at the progress of development projects in J&K, he urged all the leaders to work together to realise the aspirations of the youth. Speaking on this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that several major road projects, two new AIIMS and 7 new Medical Colleges are being set up in J&K. Moreover, he stressed that the delimitation and peaceful Assembly polls will be "important milestones" in restoring statehood as promised in the Parliament.