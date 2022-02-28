PM Modi Chairs High-level Meeting On Evacuation Of Stranded Indian Nationals In Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accorded top priority to the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in the war-hit Ukraine and assured that every Indian must be brought back safely. This came after he chaired a high-level meeting regarding the Ukraine crisis since Russia invaded the country launching a military operation.

Furthermore, as per government sources, PM Modi also assured that further cooperation with the neighbouring countries of Ukraine will be extended for expediting the evacuations process. During this while, a presentation was also made by the Foreign Secretary regarding the situation in Ukraine.

The meeting was held shortly after PM Modi returned from his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Keeping in view the escalating situation in Ukraine, the Indian government is currently executing its evacuation plan titled 'Operation Ganga' for bringing back stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine. Notably, more than 16,000 Indian nationals mostly students have been trapped in Ukraine ever since Russia launched a grave invasion on Thursday.

PM Modi reiterates peace talks

The Prime Miniter also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed India's willingness to contribute in any way possible for peace efforts. He also called for an immediate cessation of violence and urged for a return to dialogue. Further expressing his anguish over the loss of life and property in the ongoing conflict, PM Modi asserted to contribute towards peace talks.

Apart from that, he also spoke to his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin over the telephone and made a similar appeal for immediate action and returning to the path of development and negotiation.

During this while, President Putin also briefed the Prime Minister about the recent development regarding Ukraine.

Image: PTI/ANI