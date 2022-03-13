PM Modi Chairs High-level Meeting On India’s Security Situation Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by a number of Cabinet ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also attended the meeting.

PM Modi has held several high-level meetings with union ministers and senior officials to review the government's evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine.

The Indian PM has also held talks with leaders of the two warring nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking them to return to the negotiating table and end the conflict through diplomatic means.

EAM Jaishankar to address Parliament on 'Operation Ganga'

Amid the fast-paced developments in crisis-hit Ukraine, EAM Jaishankar is expected to make a statement during the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament on 'Operation Ganga'. He will also speak on India's stand on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

India has so far been cautious in its response towards Russia's invasion of its neighbour and has abstained from resolutions passed against Moscow at the United Nations.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has received praise and gratitude from leaders of neighbouring nations for safely bringing back their stranded residents from Ukraine.

The Government launched 'Operation Ganga' on February 24 after Russia ordered a military operation in Ukraine. Four Union ministers, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh, were sent by PM Modi to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to coordinate efforts for the rescue of stranded Indians.

So far, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens through 80 special evacuation flights. India has also been able to rescue citizens of neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal under 'Operation Ganga'.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: ANI