PM Modi Chairs High-level Meeting To Review Covid-19 Preparedness After Surge In Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high level meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation and public health preparedness in India on March 22 amid rising cases across the country.

According to sources, the meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Health secretary Rajesh bhushan, MoS Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar and other officials from the Prime Minister's Office.

The COVID-19 situation review meeting was held today after a spike in COVID-19 cases in several states. India on Wednesday reported a single-day rise of 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, with the active cases in the country surpassing the 7,000 mark, according to health ministry data. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent on March 22.

Advisory issued to 6 Indian states

Last week, the Union Health Ministry wrote to six states that were reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to reports, the states were Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. The ministry in its letter, suggested that a possible localised spread of coronavirus could be causing the increase in cases.

Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, in the letter, wrote, “There are a few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating possible localised spread of infection, and there is a need to follow a risk assessment based approach to prevent and contain the infection."

Bhushan also advised the states to maintain a strict watch over symptomatic patients and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control emerging spread of infection.