PM Modi Chairs High Level Meeting To Review Progress Of National Digital Health Mission

Over 8 months after the launch of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the mission of the Central government. The mission was launched by PM Modi on August 15, 2020, during the independence day address to the nation to bring about digital health-tech innovation, and various healthcare services for the citizens of the country at a time when India's healthcare structure was struggling to cope with the challenges put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per reports provided by the Central government, from the time of its launch till today, this mission has been rolled out in six Union Territories and11.9 lakh Health IDs have been generated, and 3106 doctors and 1490 facilities have registered.

UHI-an open and interoperable IT network for digital health to be rolled out soon

In the meeting, the idea of Unified Health Interface (UHI) has been pondered upon. This open and interoperable IT network for digital health shall enable public and private solutions and apps to plug in and be a part of the National Digital Health Ecosystem, and allow them to search, book, and avail necessary healthcare services such as teleconsultation or laboratory tests. The system will ensure that only verified healthcare providers join the ecosystem.

The meeting also witnessed discussions on the concept of UPI e-Voucher developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). This digital payment option shall enable financial transactions linked to specific purposes which can be used only by the intended users and can be useful for targeted and efficient delivery of various government schemes and immediate use cases of UPI e-Voucher.

Steps be taken to expand operations under the NDHM: PM Modi to officials

After hearing and taking cognizance of the many ideas discussed, PM Modi directed that steps be expedited to expand operations under the NDHM. He pointed out that the NDGM will bring about ease of living for citizens to avail themselves a large number of health services, and went on to observe that though the technical platform and building up of registries are inevitable essential elements, the utility of the platform to the citizens will be visible only by way of enabling citizens across the country to avail of services like teleconsultation with a Doctor, availing services of a lab, transferring test reports or health records digitally to the Doctor and paying digitally for any of the above services. He directed the NHA along with the Ministry of Health & the Ministry of Electronics & IT to coordinate efforts in this direction.

