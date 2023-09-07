PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting Ahead Of G20 Summit Shortly After Arriving From Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a key meeting with ministers ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10 shortly after he landed in New Delhi from Indonesia. PM Modi was briefed about security arrangements and the preparations that have been made ahead of the event. During the meeting, he interacted with ministers responsible for the arrangements as well as those who have been assigned the task to receive the dignitaries when they land in New Delhi.

Republic Media Network has also learnt that PM Modi might also visit the venue ahead of the summit and enquire about the security arrangements for the guests. Over a dozen ministers have been given the responsibility to receive the world leaders after they arrive starting September 7. Tap here to read who will receive whom for the G20 Summit.

PM Modi has had a hectic 36 hours as he left for Indonesia's Jakarta on September 6 to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

India gears up for G20 Summit

The two-day G20 Summit will be held at the newly-constructed Bharat Mandapam Complex at Pragati Maidan and the guests will start arriving from the evening of September 7. As many as 40 heads of state, governments and organisations will attend the Summit. Mukhtesh Pardeshi, Head of Operations & Logistics, told Republic TV that "the main program begins on the 9th and there will be two sessions, one before lunch and one after. The third session will happen on the 10th and by lunchtime, the session will conclude."

To ensure the security of the guests, around 1.3 lakh personnel have been deployed across Delhi. Other measures include restrictions in the movement of vehicles and closing of certain businesses until September 10.