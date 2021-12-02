PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting On Cyclone-related Situation As States Brace For Cyclone Jawad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss the cyclone-related situation in the country. The meeting was held amid the alert raised due to the formation of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. The Cyclone Jawad is being forecasted to arrive on Odisha's coast on December 4.

Amid the alert over Cyclone Jawad, PM Modi chaired a key meet with the various experts and officials to discuss the situation at hand. The IMD forecast of a cyclonic storm has suggested that it will reach the coasts of Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh by Saturday morning. The Odisha government has now asked Collectors of 13 districts to prepare for the evacuation of the people.

The state has also chalked out a disaster management strategy by requisitioning NDRF, ODRAF and fire department personnel for rescue and relief operations. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government have also taken stock of the situation and is now readying rescue and relief operations team in low lying areas. Medical teams and ambulances have been kept ready for swift mobilization at both states. Warnings have been issued to all fishermen to avoid venturing into the southeast and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal in the coming days.

IMD issues red alert in Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a formation of a low-pressure area over the south Andaman sea in the next 24 hours resulting in a possible build-up of the cyclone Jawad. The weather forecasting agency has also issued red, orange, and yellow alerts in several districts of Odisha predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days. It has been further predicted that the low-pressure area may intensify in depression and take the form of a cyclonic storm around December 3 and the system will later move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by the morning of December 4.

"Pre Cyclone watch for North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast. A Depression is likely to form by tomorrow. It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic storm around 3rd Dec. To move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around 4th Dec morning", it tweeted.

While a red alert has been issued for the Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts, an orange alert has been issued for Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Koraput. Also, people living near the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are advised to stay away from the coasts.

(Image: ANI)