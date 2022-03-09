PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting To Review Ebbing COVID Situation Alongside Health & Home Min

As the COVID-19 tally continue to plummet in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 9, chaired a meeting with officials to review the ongoing situation and public health response. Along with PM Modi, the meeting had in attendance Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. During the meeting, the spread of the coronavirus in various states was discussed. PM Modi also took note of the vaccination status across the country.

Notably, the meeting comes at a time when the COVID-19 cases have significantly declined in the country. Amid the widespread vaccination campaign, the spread of the highly mutated Omicron variant- which had caused the third COVID wave in the country has now been mitigated.

COVID-19 cases continue to slump in India

On Wednesday, India recorded 4,575 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. As per the Health ministry's data, the country's active caseload has reached 46,962, accounting for 0.11% of total cases. The weekly positivity rate is 0.62%, with a daily positivity rate of 0.51%.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, a total of 7,416 persons have been recovered from COVID-19, bringing the overall tally of recoveries to 4,24,13,566. The average recovery rate presently is 98.69 per cent. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 145 people have died from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Around 8,97,904 tests to detect COVID infection were conducted on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 77.52 crores. Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme, a total of 179.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till now.

India resumes International Commercial flight

In view of a sharp decline in novel coronavirus cases in India and elsewhere, the Centre on Tuesday decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from later this month. Scheduled international commercial flights will resume starting March 27, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed.

Taking to Koo, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia asserted that with this step, the aviation industry will reach hew heights. "After deliberation with stakeholders &keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards. Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter," he added.



Image: ANI