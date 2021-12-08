PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting With Senior Ministers In Parliament Amid Ongoing Winter Session

Amid the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a key meeting with senior ministers in the Parliament. The meeting which is currently underway includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Recently, on December 6, the Prime Minister had chaired a meeting with top ministers in the Parliament over the firing incident in Nagaland that led to the death of at least 13 civilians.

PM Modi holds significant meeting:

Winter session of Parliament: Opposition's uproar over suspension of MPs

The Opposition leaders have been staging a protest outside the Parliament since the suspension of MPs. The 12 Opposition MPs who were suspended for their alleged unruly behaviour in the previous Monsoon session staged a dharna in the Parliament premises against the 'undemocratic and illegal' action. The agitators were joined by several other MPs, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, who held banners and raised slogans, accusing the Centre of silencing the Opposition and 'murdering democracy'.

The Rajya Sabha, last week, suspended 12 members on the grounds of indiscipline, referring to the ruckus that had been caused during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The suspension notice stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11". The suspension was carried via voice vote.

The 12 MPs included CPM's Elamaram Kareem, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai were suspended on Monday for the ruckus they did in the previous session.

Winter session of Parliament:

The session began on November 29 and the Centre has listed 26 bills for consideration and passage in this session. Key bills to be tabled were Farm Laws Repeal Bill which has been passed, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill and Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill. The Parliament's Winter session will last from November 29 to December 23.

