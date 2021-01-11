PM Modi Chairs Meeting Of CMs Ahead Of COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout, Discusses Modalities

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting of Chief Ministers of all the states ahead of the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination from January 16. Mentioning that the coordination between the Centre and the state governments pertaining to the COVID-19 situation serves as a great example of federalism, he highlighted the fact that the world's largest vaccination programme is commencing in India. Lauding the emergency use approval accorded to two indigenous vaccines, he cautioned people against becoming careless about taking precautions against the novel coronavirus.

Emphasising that both COVISHIELD and COVAXIN are cost-effective as compared to the other vaccines in the world, he added that 4 more vaccines are in the pipeline. He stated that 3 crore frontline workers shall be vaccinated in the first phase followed by the people aged above 50 years and the under-50 population group with co-morbidities. Most importantly, the PM stressed that the public representatives do not fall in the category of frontline workers and advised them to take the vaccine only when their turn comes. Moreover, PM Modi announced that the state governments shall not have to bear the cost of vaccination of the frontline workers.

During his interaction with the CMs, he also elaborated on the use of the CoWIN App and urged the states to upload real-time vaccination data on this portal. He also asked the state governments to dispel the rumours surrounding inoculation taking the help of social and religious organizations. Additionally, the PM revealed that another meeting with the CMs shall be held after 60% of the work is completed. 30 crore people are set to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the next few months.

PM Modi remarked, "First, our health workers- irrespective of whether they are working in the government or private sector will be vaccinated. Along with them, our safai karamcharis, other frontline workers such as police, Armed Forces, Home Guard, Disaster Management officials, civil defence jawans, revenue officials associated with containment and surveillance will also be vaccinated during the first phase. The population of health workers and other frontline workers is nearly 3 crore. It has been decided that the state governments will not have to pay the cost for the vaccination of these three crore people in the first phase."

Two vaccines approved

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy at 70.42 per cent. 50 million doses of this vaccine are ready. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

Bharat Biotech has completed the enrolment of 25,800 volunteers for the phase 3 clinical trials of COVAXIN. However, it has been approved in "public interest" in the clinical trial mode so that there can be more options for vaccination in case of infection by mutant strains. Both the vaccines have to be stored between 2-8 degrees celsius. Countering the charge that COVAXIN was approved hastily, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan made it clear that all the recipients of this vaccine will be tracked and monitored as if they are in clinical trial mode. While two nationwide dry runs have been conducted, over 61,000 programme managers, 2 lakh vaccinators and 3.7 lakh other vaccination team members have been trained so far.

