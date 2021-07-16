PM Modi Chairs Meeting With 6 CMs, Advocates 'Test, Track, Treat & Teeka' COVID Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a COVID review meeting on Friday with the Chief Ministers of 6 states to discuss the preparedness as the country battles the second wave of COVID. During his meeting with the CMs, PM Modi emphasised on testing, tracking and treating to overcome COVID and highlighted the need to strengthen COVID-related infrastructure in rural areas. The CMs briefed PM Modi about the COVID vaccination progress in their respective states and the steps taken to contain the spread of the COVID.

PM Modi chairs meeting with CMs over COVID situation

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy, Karnataka's BS Yediyurappa, Odisha's Naveen Patnaik, Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan were present at the meeting with PM Modi. The CMs detailed steps that have been taken to boost medical infrastructure while offering suggestions on dealing with any possible rise of cases in future. Issues faced by people in the post-COVID era and steps for their assistance were also addressed int the meeting.

80% cases and 84% deaths in the past week from 6 states

PM Modi appreciated the state governments for their mutual cooperation in tackling COVID and said that India was at a point where apprehensions of the third wave are continuously expressed and that despite experts giving positive signals due to the downward trends, the increasing number of cases in few states is still worrisome. PM Modi then went on to point out that during the last week 80% of cases, as well as 84% of deaths, came from the states present in the meeting.

In a meeting with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray informed him about the effective measures taken by the state to combat the second wave of COVID pandemic & the planning in works to mitigate the impending third wave of the virus. pic.twitter.com/Y0fkDKhYBq — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 16, 2021

'Test, Track, Treat and Teeka' strategy

PM Modi made a specific mention of the increasing number of cases reported in Kerala and Maharashtra and noted that it was a matter of grave concern. PM Modi emphasized the strategy of Test, Track, Treat and Teeka (vaccination) and said that similar trends were seen in January and February before the second wave. He also underlined the expert’s view that if the cases keep on rising for a long time, chances of mutation of the COVID-19 virus will also increase and dangers of new variants will also rise.

Took part in the VC held by PM @narendramodi to review the Covid-19 situation. Apprised PM about measures taken to ensure preparedness for a likely third wave, ramping up of pediatric care infrastructure, oxygen generation plants, and progress of vaccination drive. pic.twitter.com/mgMN2Zooy9 — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 16, 2021

States told to pay attention to medical infra in rural areas

The Union Health Secretary discussed the rise of COVID cases in the country and stressed the need to reinforce COVID- appropriate behaviour and containment measures in the districts with the high caseload. He also suggested that opening up of these districts should be done in a graded and calibrated manner.

As per the PIB release, PM Modi asked the states to fill the infrastructural gaps, especially in the rural areas. He also asked to strengthen IT systems, control rooms and call centres so that citizens get access to resources and data in a transparent manner and patients are spared the hassle. He also spoke of the recently approved Rs 23,000 emergency COVID response package and said that financial help is being provided for enhancing medical infrastructures like ICU beds and testing capacity.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation with Chief Ministers. https://t.co/NKHL3Mz0yk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2021

(IMAGE: PTI)