PM Modi Chairs Meeting With Council Of Ministers; Discuss Ways To Boost Welfare Schemes

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers where presentations were made on focused implementation and monitoring of several projects. Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal made a presentation on the focuses of implementation of projects, policies and government announcements, sources aware of the development said.

PM Modi, Ministers discuss ways to boost welfare schemes

Following the presentation, the Council of Ministers along with the Prime Minister discussed how the implementations of several projects and government schemes can be further boosted and speeded up. It should be noted that Tuesday's meet of the Union Council of Ministers marks the fourth such meet since its reshuffle and extension by PM Modi on July 7.

'Chinta Shivir' on efficiency and time management

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had made their presentations on efficiency and time management during the previous meeting that had taken place on September 14. Both Mandaviya and Pradhan shared good practices on time management, selection of personal staff and root cause analysis of problems. They also shared inputs on dealing with people. In their presentations, they also shared good practices about promptly responding to letters.

Following the September 14 meeting, sources had said it was kind of a 'chinta shivir' (brainstorming session) and that more of such sessions would be held for enhancing the government's performance.

PM Modi recalls late Union Minister

Paying tribute to late Union Minister and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, the Prime Minister said that simplicity was a way of his life. PM Modi, while giving the example of former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, stressed the need of remaining connected to the roots and simplicity. while also coming up with "out-of-the-box ideas", officials said.

In the meeting at the auditorium of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister said that ministers should learn best practices from their colleagues. Asserting that sharing is caring, PM Modi remembered about the tiffin meeting before becoming Prime Minister where everyone used to bring food from home and share with each other during the meetings. (Inputs: PTI)

(Image: PTI)