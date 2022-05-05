PM Modi Chairs Meeting With IMD & NDMA Officials On Heatwaves, Monsoon Preparedness

As temperatures soar throughout India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on Thursday, May 5. In the meeting that took place on the very same day PM Modi returned from his three-nation tour, preparedness for heatwaves was discussed. Also, the upcoming monsoon season was a topic of discussion.

This meeting on the prevailing weather conditions with the officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) was one of the seven-eight meetings scheduled for the day after his foreign visit, as per reports.

#WATCH | PM Modi today chaired a meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness. pic.twitter.com/ou1O9mQJt7 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Heatwaves sweep India before Monsoon onset

The blistering heatwave sweeping through vast swathes of the country intensified on Thursday with the mercury crossing the 45-degree Celsius mark at several places. Westerly winds coming from Pakistan, bringing all the heat and darting all the way to Odisha, resulted in a massive heatwave across India with 14 states from west, northwest and central India recording temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said the heatwave conditions are expected over central Maharashtra on Thursday (May 5) and remain over Rajasthan between May 7 and 9. In south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha (in Maharashtra), and Delhi, the heatwave will persist on May 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, as the north, northwest and central part of India await another round of sweltering heatwave, the southern and eastern parts of the country are predicted to witness heavy rainfall. The IMD has predicted a formation of a low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea on May 6, which will intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours with northwestward movement. Due to this, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over the Nicobar islands on Thursday, and very heavy rainfall is expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 6 and 8.

A trough or wind discontinuity lies currently over peninsular India, which will bring heavy rainfall in south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karaikal (in Puducherry) and Mahe (in Kerala) today. A similar weather alert has been issued for these regions along with coastal and north interior Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till May 10.

In northern hill states and Union territories (UTs) of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning have been predicted till May 8. This comes ahead of the onset of Monsoons, predicted for the first or second week of June.