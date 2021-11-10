PM Modi Meets NSAs Of 7 Countries After Regional Security Dialogue In Delhi

At the outset of the Delhi regional dialogue on Afghanistan, on November 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the conclave chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils of 5 Central Asian countries namely, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan along Russia and Iran are taking part in the dialogue.

PM Modi meets NSAs in Delhi after Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan

Opening the talk, Ajit Doval said that India is honoured to host the dialogue.

“It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue today. We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region,” Doval said.

Leading the talk with a strong opening statement, NSA Doval further said that India is confident about helping the citizens of Afghanistan with the collective efforts. “I am confident our deliberations will contribute to help Afghan people & enhance our collective security,” he said. Following the remark, Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan said that the country was ready to help in the process. Iran also raised concern over the situation and said that Afghanistan is in crisis today. Read Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary, National Security Council of Iran also lauded India’s efforts in the situation.

NSA meeting was announced by India to focus on UNSC Resolution 2593, which was passed during India's presidency of the council. It emphasised no spillover of radicalization and terror from Afghanistan. The ongoing meeting is the first major conference hosted by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval for fellow NSAs as the neighbouring countries come together to discuss the Afghanistan situation. However, China had earlier informed that it will not be attending the security dialogue due to “scheduling reasons”. Pakistan had also turned down India’s invitation to attend the dialogue.