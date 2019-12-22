PM Modi 'challenges' Rumours-brigade Over CAA, Says 'not Partial In Making Decisions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls by addressing a mega rally at the Ramlila Maidan. Speaking about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, PM Modi slammed the opposition parties for spreading misinformation and inciting violence over the Bill. He also challenged the false rumour-spreading-people to find partiality in any of his decisions.

'They have committed the crime of spreading confusion'

Addressing a huge crowd PM Modi said, "You have also seen how these people can go to any extent for their own interests and politics. The statements which were given, the false videos and the inciting things were spread by the people sitting on a high level. They have committed the crime of spreading confusion and fire by putting it on social media. Along with the Bill passed on legalising the unauthorised colonies, another important Bill was passed in the Parliament, i.e Citizenship Amendment Bill."

He asked people to thank the MPs who helped in passing CAB. "Along with you, even I want to thank the MPs of both the Houses who supported the Bill. After this Bill was passed, some political parties are spreading rumours, they're misleading people and inciting them. I want to ask them when we authorised the unauthorised colonies, did we ask anyone their religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970, 1980? Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all were benefitted, everyone who lives here was benefitted. Why did we do this? Because we live for the love of the country. We are dedicated to the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'

PM Modi further challenged the people who are spreading false rumours to find partiality in any of his decisions. He said, "The country won't accept the false claims that I'm taking away peoples' rights. I challenge these false rumour-spreading-people to find partiality in any decision of mine."

READ | 250 press meetings, rally in every district: BJP’s plan to blunt CAA criticism

READ | BJP leader H Raja justifies police action on protesters resorting to violence

Anti-CAA protests

Fresh cases of stone-pelting were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Rampur on Saturday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), while 15 people, including an eight-year-old boy, have been killed since Thursday in violent agitations across the state. During the violence in UP, over 265 cops have also been injured since Thursday. Internet services will remain suspended in Lucknow till Monday. Internet services in Rajasthan’s Jaipur will remain suspended from 6 am to 8 pm on Sunday in view of the Congress' anti-CAA protest. Eleven people were injured in the protests in various parts of Bihar. And a day after violence broke out in Daryaganj over CAA, Delhi Police arrested 15 people.

READ | Kamal Haasan slams BJP over CAA, says his fight 'won't stop till this tyranny goes off'

READ | Fly tricolour to send message to BJP against the 'black law': Owaisi at anti-CAA rally