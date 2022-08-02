PM Modi Changes His Twitter Profile Picture To 'Tiranga' Under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his profile picture on Twitter to 'Tiranga' under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement (scheduled to be held from August 13 to August 15) to mark the 75th year of India's Independence. Earlier, the Prime Minister urged citizens of the country to use ‘Tiranga’ as their profile picture on social media accounts between August 2 and August 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the 91st edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and urged the citizens of India to hoist the National Flag at their own homes under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13 to 15. He further asked them to use 'Tiranga' as a profile picture on social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 while asking them to later share how they celebrated Independence Day with him.

"मेरा एक सुझाव ये भी है, कि 2 अगस्त से 15 अगस्त तक, हम सभी, अपनी Social Media Profile Pictures में तिरंगा लगा सकते हैं |"



- पीएम @narendramodi.#MannKiBaat #HarGharTiranga — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) July 31, 2022

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13 to 15, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes. I urge all the citizens of the country to use 'Tiranga' as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15. Dear countrymen, today we started our discussion on 75 years of Independence, with a visit across the country. The next time we meet, the journey of our next 25 years would have already begun. We will talk again about the different colours of our Amrit Parv. Till then, I take leave of you. Thank you very much,” said PM Modi.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative launched by the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Image: PTI