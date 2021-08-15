As India celebrates 74 years of Independence, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, charted India's future for the next 25 years, in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Stating that India's time to reinvent itself and its citizens to change themselves according to changing times, PM Modi coined a new slogan - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas. Asserting that India needs to one with minimum governance, best infrastructure and parity in rural and urban development, PM Modi urged all citizens to join in the government's efforts to realise India's glorious future.

PM Modi: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas

Aiming for a glorious future for India in the next 25 years, PM Modi said, "There is always a stage when a country progresses itself by reinventing itself and taking up new aims. Starting from today, in the next 25 years when we will complete 100 years of Independence, it is India's' 'Immortal time'.

"India's aim for this time is a nation that is glorious and prosperous. The aim is to have no discrimination of facilities in rural and urban areas. The aim is to have a government is not interfering in all matters and have the world's best infrastructure in India. This is the tryst of crores of Indians. We need to join our efforts now and we have no moment to waste and this is the right time," he added.

Charting the path to the future, he advised, "Nation needs to change and we as a citizen need to change ourselves, as per changing times. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas with this notion, we are all joined. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I declare that with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, we need Sabka Prayas (Everyone's efforts)".

India's I-Day celebs

Ahead of his traditional Independence Day address, PM Modi paid his respects to freedom struggled martyrs at Rajghat and hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort. Centre has coined this year's celebrations as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', stating 'Nation First, Always First'. The entire Indian Olympic contingent which returned winning 7 medals at the Tokyo 2020 games are in attendance upon the PM's invitation. While farmers have vowed to hold a tractor rally in Delhi to mark Independence Day, Delhi police has tightened its security to stop any untoward incident in the national capital.