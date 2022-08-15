PM Modi Chooses Paper Notes Instead Of Teleprompter For Independence Day 2022 Speech

India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of independence from British rule. In the 75 years since India achieved sovereignty and freedom on 15 August 1947, the country has come a long way to becoming the largest democracy in the world and an important contributor to global development and GDP in all sectors ranging from space to information technology.

On this special ocassion, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he couldn't help but add a personal touch to his speech. The Prime Minister lauded India for the achievements it received and at the same time pointed out the challenges that exist today and sought the support of India's citizens to overcome those.

Apart form the inspiration and patriotism that the Prime Minister's speech generated, another thing, during the address, caught the eye of many. Addressing the country on India's 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi decided to go old school and ditched the teleprompter. Instead, he used paper notes to address the country's citizens.

In what was his ninth Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi decided to remove the teleprompter and chose to use paper notes. Notbaly, this is the first instance when PM Modi decided to sideline the teleprompter during his Independence Day speech from the national capital.

PM Modi remembers the contributions of India's freedom fighters

Donning a tri-coloured motif safa (headgear) with a long trail, PM Modi began by calling the freedom fighters the "architects of free India" who tirelessly worked for the country's independence and gave the ultimate sacrifice for the noble cause.

"During our freedom struggle, there was not one year where our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty. Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi acknowledged the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and Babasaheb Ambedkar who dedicated their lives to their duty. He recalled the contributions of our revolutionaries and said that the nation should be thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule.

PM Modi also stated that the entire nation will forever be grateful to those who selflessly fought for our independence, including "Dr Rajendra Prasad, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, SP Mookerjee, LB Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyaya, JP Narayan, RM Lohia, Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramania Bharati' and it's the day to bow before such great personalities."

Independence Day Celebrations 2022

This year as India completes 75 years of Independence, the Centre has organised several events such as the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with the theme of 'Nation First, Always First'. Additionally, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was also initiated, where approximately 20 crore citizens hoisted the Tiranga atop their houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a momentous day for India as it pursues a new journey with a new resolve as he opened his speech at the Red Fort. PM Modi hoisted the National Flag ahead of his speech at the Red Fort as the indigenously made ATAGS artillery gun fired a 21-shot salute. Helicopters dropped flower petals on the crowd after that. PM Modi paid his respects at Rajghat earlier in the day.

