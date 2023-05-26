PM Modi Cites Republic Campaign, Invites Videos With Hashtag MyParliamentMyPride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cited the Republic's campaign #MyParliamentMyPride in his tweet and appealed to the people to make videos using the hashtag. He said that the new Sansad Bhavan will make everyone proud and shared a clip of the newly-constructed complex. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi encouraged people to share the video with their voiceover, using the hashtag 'My Parliament My Pride'.

"The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request -- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don't forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride," the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

Republic has been running the #MyParliamentMyPride campaign since Wednesday. It was also used during The Debate moderated by Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on May 24.

The Debate with Arnab on #MyParliamentMyPride is now LIVE, on-air and online. Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/GPXaY69WxD pic.twitter.com/h5Vd4NTY0r — Republic (@republic) May 24, 2023

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Modi.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the opposition is boycotting the inauguration as it has been built at the initiative of the Prime Minister. The party appealed to the opposition parties to attend the "historic day" by showing a "big heart".

The puja outside the new building will be held around 7:30 am and Sengol will be handed over to PM Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order.

The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh among others are expected to be present during the formal inauguration of the new complex.

The triangle-shaped four-storey Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar