PM Modi Claims CAB Will Be Written In 'golden Letters'; Slams Opposition Parties

Ahead of the tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke about the contentious bill in BJP's parliamentary meeting. According to reports, the Prime Minister called the Bill important and a big move in the interest of the country. He asked the BJP MPs to communicate the details and objectives of the bill to their respective constituencies. PM Modi said that Citizenship Bill will be written in golden letters and will give permanent relief to people who fled religious persecution and slammed the opposition for speaking the language of Pakistan.

Opposition speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Bill: Sources quote PM Modi as saying at BJP meet — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2019

CAB to be tabled in Rajya Sabha

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight after the hours-long debate with 311 MPs in favour and 80 in opposition. On Wednesday, the 240-seat Rajya Sabha will argue over the contentious Bill, that seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, saying it was violative of various provisions of the Constitution, including a move to grant citizenship on the basis of religion. The BJP-led NDA government would need the backing of at least 121 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, to seek a majority for the passage of the Bill.

Opposition targets BJP over CAB

P Chidambaram described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as "patently unconstitutional" on Tuesday and said with its passage in Parliament, the battleground will shift to the Supreme Court. Sibal put forth his stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and accentuated how it goes against the very ethos of the Constitution. Objecting to the divisive nature of the Bill, Sibal urged Home Minister Amit Shah to read the Constitution before making a statement in the Parliament.

READ | PM Modi wishes former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birthday

READ | Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi & Amit Shah of 'ethnic cleansing' in North East with CAB

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi, in a dramatic protest, tore apart a copy of the Bill arguing it to be anti-national, inside the Lok Sabha on Monday evening. Ripping apart the Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, Owaisi claimed that it will lead to a new partition of the country.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said his party will never support the bill. "We are against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the party will oppose it at all costs," he told reporters. Party MP Azam Khan also backed his party stand saying that CAB is an "insult" to the country.

READ | Rajya Sabha awaits mega Citizenship Amendment Bill showdown: Here's how the numbers look

READ | JD(U) divided over 'discriminatory' CAB; Leaders urge Nitish Kumar to reconsider backing