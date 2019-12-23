PM Modi Claims That The Congress Party Wanted Immigrants In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed a crowd at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, where he spoke about all the work done by the BJP in the past years. Before the Prime Minister, various senior leaders of the party addressed the crowd and spoke about various projects and schemes of the government. The ruling party in the Centre officially kicked off its campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, which are expected to take place early in 2020.

READ: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: 16 Dead In UP, Internet Services Restored In Aligarh

Modi takes on Congress

Later in the speech, he claimed that there has been no division since his government took over and that his government has provided housing to a large number of people in Delhi, and also provided gas facility to a large number of people irrespective of the religion.

The PM said, "Mahatma Gandhi had said that the Sikhs and Hindus living in Pakistan will always be welcome in India. This Act is in line with promise the Govt of India made in 1947. Now that we're fulfilling the decades-old promise, why are they protesting against it? Former PM Manmohan Singh said in the Parliament that we should provide citizenship to the refugees coming from Bangladesh who have been religiously persecuted. Assam's former CM and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi had written letters to the PM to provide help for religiously persecuted minorities from Bangladesh. The former and incumbent CM of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, too had supported citizenship for these refugees. He had even asked the Central Government to provide better facilities to the Hindus and Sikhs that have come from Pakistan.

READ: PM Modi Sets The Record Straight Over CAA, Adds 'NRC Was Drafted By Congress'

PM further took on TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said, "The Muslims of India don't need to worry at all. The CAB and the NRC will not apply to the Muslims of the country. It's a white lie. It is shocking to see the kind of lies that are being spread. Some people are even saying that the CAB is against the poor people of the country. The Congress and its allies, some educated Naxalites-Urban Naxals living in cities, are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to Detention Center. At least value your education. Once read, what is the Citizenship Amendment Act?"

READ: Mamata Banerjee Claims 'PM Modi Didn't Vote For CAB In Parliament, Doesn't Support It'

READ: British PM Boris Johnson Accepts PM Modi's Invitation To Visit India