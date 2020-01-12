PM Modi Addresses Youth From Belur Math, Appeals Them To Not Get Misguided Over CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who his on a two-day visit to Kolkata, on Sunday addressed an event at Belur Math and clarified the doubts pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act. Upon arriving in West Bengal on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the latter reiterated her objection over CAA, NRC, and NPR.

At the backdrop of her comments, PM Modi, while addressing the nation from Belur Math, urged the people to not get misguided by the confusion being spread over the act and further reiterated that the act doesn't erode the citizenship of anyone.

"I will say again, the Citizenship Act is not a law to take citizenship, it is a law to grant citizenship and Citizenship Amendment Act is only an amendment to that law. Despite such clarity, some people are spreading confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. I am glad that today's youth is also clearing the confusion of such people," the PM said.

The Prime Minister further cited examples of the persecution faced by the religious minorities after the partition and asserted the act to be a relief of those people. He additionally hailed the youth of the country for raising its voice around the same.

The PM further added, "Moreover, the manner in which people of other religions are tortured in Pakistan, our youth is also raising its voice around the world. We are only giving relief to the people who faced religious persecution after the partition. It's our duty to inform about the act correctly."

PM Modi calls for the youth of the nation

During his speech at the Belur Math, PM Modi also called on the youth of the nation to take forward the 'New India Initiative' and be the torch-bearers for changing the country. He said, "The passion and energy of the youth is the basis of changing India in this decade of the 21st century. The resolution of the new India has to be fulfilled by you (youth). This is the young thinking that says don't avoid problems, bump into them, solve them."

PM Modi met Bengal CM Banerjee

Upon arriving in West Bengal on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Prime Minister Modi is in Kolkata to participate in the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Trinamool chief comes against the backdrop of the latter holding rally after rally to muster support for her opposition to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act which has now come into force. West Bengal has been viewed as somewhat of a final frontier for the BJP with the party making major inroads into Mamata's bastion, amid heated and often violent politics in the lead-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 2021 will witness West Bengal going to polls once again as Mamata will aim to remain CM, having assumed the role a decade earlier in 2011 after defeating the Left - viewed by many as one of the most significant political victories in recent Indian history.

