PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath Take Boat Ride From Lalita Ghat To Ravidas Ghat In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 13, took a boat ride from Varanasi's Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat after inaugurating the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor. PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The boat ride was taken to offer prayers to Sant Ravidas in the city.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a boat ride from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat. CM Yogi Adityanath also present with him. pic.twitter.com/wPS7TpObEI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, earlier in the day took a boat ride from Khirkiya Ghat to Lalita Ghat to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. PM Modi arrived in Varanasi to inaugurate phase one of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham which was built at an expense of around Rs 339 crore.

PM Modi hails workers who built Kashi Vishwanath Dham

PM Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to all the workers who shed sweat in the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He stated that even during tough times like the COVID-19 pandemic, labourers continued to work. Stating that he is blessed to meet the labourers, he had lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the grand complex.

Addressing the nation after Kashi Vishwanath Dham inauguration, PM Modi said, "I congratulate our artisans, people associated with our civil engineering, people of administration, those families who had their homes here".

He also extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who who 'united day and night' to complete the project.

The Prime Minister further hailed the development works taken up in the city and said, "Earlier the temple area here which was only three thousand square feet, it has now become about 5 lakh square feet. And so, 50 to 75 thousand devotees can come to the temple and temple premises".

PM Modi's schedule for Tuesday

On December 14 at around 3:30 pm, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 98th-anniversary celebrations of the Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at the Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

During the final day of the visit to the city, the Prime Minister will attend a conclave of chief ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. While the deputy chief ministers of Bihar and Nagaland are also expected to mark their presence at the meet. It is to be noted that Bihar and Nagaland are the only non-BJP states listed to participate in the conference.

Image: @ANI/TWITTER