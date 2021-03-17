PM Modi-CMs Meet Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases & Vaccine Drive; WB & Chhattisgarh CMs Skip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories on Wednesday via video conferencing on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in different parts of the country. This meeting between PM Modi and the Chief Ministers began at 12.30 pm. CMs Mamata Banerjee and Bhupesh Baghel of West Bengal and Chhattisgarh respectively skipped the meeting, with Mamata Banerjee's office announcing that she is busy with state election campaigning on account of her poll rally at Jhargram. Home Minister Amit Shah was also present in the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office took to Twitter and confirmed the MP CM's presence in the meeting by stating, "Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan is participating in the meeting of Chief Ministers of all the States by video conferencing from the Ministry under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and in the presence of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah." A photo from the office was also shared. Visuals of the meeting from Karnataka CM's end have also been accessed.

Shortly before the meeting, the Health Minister of Punjab had said that his state would ask the central government for a greater supply of COVID-19 vaccines as it intends to extend the inoculation drive to a broader section of people, likely involving a lowering of the current age restriction for taking the vaccine. As per sources, the same is likely to be discussed between the Centre and states at the ongoing meeting as well.

India's latest COVID-19 figures

As per the Ministry of Health and family welfare, as of Wednesday morning, India has 234,406 active cases of the Coronavirus, with 28,903 cases being reported in the last 24 hour-period. In total, India has witnessed 11,438,734 cases of the infection so far, with 159,044 people succumbing in all.

As of Wednesday, the Health Ministry also reports 35,064,536 vaccine doses administered, whereas the most recent information released by the government on its Vaccine Maitri programme to donate and export vaccines abroad had stated that 71 countries have benefited from India's vaccines.

15 States/UTs report No death in the last 24 hours.



Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Meghalaya, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 17, 2021

188 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.



Six States account for 86.7% of the new deaths. pic.twitter.com/78nRsPIOVi — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 17, 2021

Five States: Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu- continue to drive up India’s Active Cases; account for 71.10% of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.



83.91% of new cases reported from 6 states.https://t.co/XvM0Aa3C00 pic.twitter.com/4CcgI45Wsw — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 17, 2021

Previous Meetings With CMs

The Prime Minister has held multiple such virtual meetings earlier as well with the Chief Ministers of various states and UTs to take stock of the situation. The last such meeting was held in January ahead of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

In November of last year, PM Modi had chaired a virtual meeting of all Chief Ministers to discuss coronavirus management. It was during this meeting that the Prime Minister had asked all chief ministers to curb Covid-19 transmission and bring the positivity rate under 5 percent. A similar meeting was also held in August.

Even in June 2020, the PM held a video conference with Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators of 21 states and UTs. This was the sixth round of consultations between Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Ministers. As such, the Prime Minister's addresses to the nation on key developments amid the pandemic and his frequent meetings with Chief Ministers have been a regular feature over the last year.