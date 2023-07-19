PM Modi Coins New 'NDA' Full Form After Opposition's I.N.D.I.A Bid | Know What It Means

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies after the meeting was concluded in New Delhi and coined the new full form of the front. This comes on the same day after the Opposition parties named their alliance as I.N.D.I.A (India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). While addressing the allies, the Prime Minister revealed the new full form asserting that the front is filled with new energies -

N means New India

D means Developed Nation

A means Aspiration of people and region

He added. "Today, the youth, women, middle class, Dalits, tribals and deprived have put their trust in NDA". He further stated that the NDA front has completed 25 years of union and another coincidence is associated with NDA's journey as it comes at a time when the country is taking big steps to achieve a big goal that is towards making the country Developed and Aatmanirbhar.

Prime Minister Modi added that even though NDA was in the Opposition, the front always preached and practiced positive politics. He stated that be it social workers, political analysts, and economists, everybody is observing NDA as a positive force.

" NDA's resolution, agenda, emotions and path is positive. The governments are formed by the majority but the county runs with the efforts of its citizens. At this time when we are all committed to building a developed India, the NDA is leading the cause," said the PM.

He further stated that in the last nine years, the NDA government has made every possible effort to stop all avenues of corruption as the middlemen who roamed in the corridors of power were thrown out. "The trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile has prevented the rights of the poor from being snatched away. For the NDA, it is nation first, security of the nation first, progress first and the empowerment of the people first," PM Modi said.

Representatives from a total of 38 political parties were present in the meeting led by the BJP in New Delhi.