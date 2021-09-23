PM Modi Commends 'Team Assam' As It Burns 2,479 Seized Rhino Horns On World Rhino Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday applauded the measure taken by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam Government to halt the illegal poaching of Rhino Horns in the state. PM Modi who has embarked on a visit to the US lauded the efforts of 'Team Assam' and said that the One-Horned Rhino is the country's pride.

The Prime Minister's remark comes in line with the Assam Government's World Rhino Day celebrations on September 22. The Assam Cabinet decided to mark the day by torching 2,479 Rhino horns that the government had confiscated over the past four decades from poachers. State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cited the move as a strong message against the menace of poaching.

Commendable effort by Team Assam. The One-Horned Rhino is India’s pride and all steps will be taken for its well-being. https://t.co/dyJniYW7yz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2021

Assam CM burns 2,479 seized horns at Kaziranga

The one-horned rhino horns were burnt with complete rituals and state honour (gun salute). To mark World Rhino Day, a ceremony was performed by priests, where the band of Assam Police played the funeral beat, followed by Gayatri Mantra. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma then lit the pyre with a drone.

A total of 2,479 Rhino horns were burnt along with elephant tusks and parts of other wild animals on Wednesday. Notably, Assam holds the record of nestling the largest population of 2600 One-Horn Rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis) in the world that are also observed in Assam's Manas, Orang National Parks and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary apart from Kaziranga National Park.

Today is a historic day for Assam & India. We have taken an extraordinary step of burning stockpile of 2479 horns of single-horned Rhinos, first-of-its-kind globally in volume terms, pursuing vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of putting an end to poaching in Assam 1/2@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/4SuN0XuCWB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2021

CM Sarma sends tough message to Poachers

Earlier, while addressing the issue, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had sent a strong warning to poachers. The CM had said, "Poaching will not be tolerated anymore and poachers have also understood that the present government is very tough. The Assam government took the decision in a cabinet meeting last week to destroy the rhino horns recovered from the natural death of rhinos, poachers and smugglers, to bust the myth around rhino horns that they possess high medicinal value. Sarma on Wednesday said, "We have sent a message to the world that the rhino horn has no medicinal value and is just an organ which is of no use."

Efforts to save Rhino population for future

The theme for this year's World Rhino Day was "Keep the Five Alive." The theme was set keeping in mind the species' vulnerable population. Wildlife activists across the globe have selected this theme in order to make people more aware of the rhinoceros and inform people about the challenges and conservation developments to protect these exotic animals for future generations.

It may be mentioned that when a rhino dies of natural cause, the horn is cut off before burial, to ensure that no one digs it out to trade the horn. Meanwhile, over 50 rhino horns are still with the government as cases linked to them are still subjudice. It is to be noted that the state government has also decided to preserve 94 rhino horns as heritage pieces for academic purposes. These will include the longest horn with a length of 51.5cm, weighing 2.5kg, at the Guwahati treasury and the heaviest horn weighing 3.05kg from the Bokakhat treasury.

Poachers surrender on World Rhino Day

Meanwhile, a total of 57 Raimona National Park poachers surrendered to Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on the occasion of World Rhino Day. The poachers were each given a cheque of Rs 50,000 to help them sustain their livelihood. Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of BTC, Assam, informed, "57 poachers surrendered along with arms in a village near Raimona National Park. They were given cheques of Rs 50,000 each. More financial support is to be given. We urge others to surrender."

Image: PTI, Twitter/@himantabiswa