PM Modi Compares AMU To 'Mini India' In Reflecting Diverse Culture; Addresses Centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) appears as a 'mini India' with multiple departments across various fields, dozens of hostels, and thousands of teachers and students in it.

Appearing as the Chief Guest at the centenary celebrations of the premier Central University, PM Modi said he often finds people saying that the AMU campus is like a city in itself. He said the university is a hub for training in various languages that reflect the diverse culture of India. Students are trained here for Urdu and Arabic, at the same time, they are also taught Hindi and Sanskrit, he noted.

Hailing the education system at the Aligarh Muslim University, PM said that the students receiving an education here are found in all corners of the nation and the world. "Today, people who have been trained at AMU are found in all corners of the country. The educated people of this university represent the culture of India around in the world," he said in his address.

Speaking at the Aligarh Muslim University. Watch. https://t.co/sNUWDAUHIH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2020

'AMU improved India's relations with the world'

The Prime Minister also said that AMU has worked towards strengthening India's relations with many other countries through its contribution to literature. "The research conducted here on Urdu, Arabic and Persian languages, as well as Islamic literature, gives new energy to India's cultural relations with the entire Islamic world," he said.

Further acknowledging the university's contribution toward fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "The way AMU helped the society during the Coronavirus crisis is unprecedented. Getting thousands of people to do free tests, building isolation wards, building plasma banks, and contributing a large amount to the PM Care Fund shows the seriousness of fulfilling your obligations to society," he added.

PM Narendra Modi also released a postal stamp via video conferencing as part of centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University.

