PM Modi Compliments Bandipur Tiger Reserve Staff For Saving An Electrocuted Elephant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 18 appreciated the workers of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve for saving the life of an electrocuted elephant.

The elephant, after being rescued from electrocution, was released in the Reserve and was being ‘closely monitored’, said Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

Happy to see this.



Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable. https://t.co/rcQIZdETNk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2023

PM Modi compliments staff

Responding to Yadav’s tweet on the efforts of the staff of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve to save the elephant after the incident PM Modi said, “Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable.”

So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant, struggling for life, was saved due to prompt action by the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored.



Our forest frontline workers are our pride. pic.twitter.com/dOVhp3smKQ — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) February 17, 2023

Image: @byadavbjp - Twitter