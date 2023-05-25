PM Modi Concludes 3-country Visit, Highlights Global Praise For India's Covid Vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at Palam Airport, Delhi, after completing his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. At the airport, he received a rousing welcome as people chanted "Modi-Modi" upon his arrival in the national capital. BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi MP Ramesh Vidhuri, Hans Raj Hans, and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri welcomed the PM at the airport.

Addressing the gathering outside the Palam Airport, PM Narendra Modi said, "I go to the countries of the world, meet the great men of the world and talk about the potential of India, discuss the talent of the young generation of India and when given the opportunity, the youth of India show the bravery... I go to the world and tell. When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country."

PM Modi lauds India's vaccine-progamme

He expressed deep appreciation for India's vaccination program, which has made substantial contributions to providing COVID-19 vaccines to nations across the globe. "During the Covid pandemic, when the world was fighting against the Coronavirus, people struggled to protect their lives. Who will protect from it, how it will protect, and which medicine will work? The world was in confusion. Even the rich countries of the world were unable to fight against Covid. We also lost many lives. We cannot forget the pain. But when I met the people of the Pacific islands, be it a driver, a hotel staffer or a security guard, I could see that they were thankful to India for the Covid-19 vaccine. They would point out that ‘you (India) had given the vaccine, that's why we are alive'." PM Modi said.

"Several people across the world were saved by Indian medicines and vaccines. We saved the world and also looked at 140 crore people in our country," the Prime Minister said. He also cited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Latin America and said that people there also hailed India for saving their lives by giving them Covid-19 vaccines.

"In times of crises, they asked why Modi was giving vaccines to the world. Remember, it's the land of Buddha, it's the land of Gandhi. We care even for our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion. We move further like this only," he added.