PM Modi Condoles Babasaheb Purandare's Demise; CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces State Funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the demise of 'Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare has left a major void in the world of history and culture'. Pained by the death of the eminent historian, PM Modi stated that coming generations will get 'further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' owing to Babasaheb Purandare's contribution and 'extensive works'.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared, "I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered."

"Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had a rich knowledge of Indian history. I had the honour of interacting with him very closely over the years," he further said.

"Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare will live on due to his extensive works. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral for Babasaheb Purandare

Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has instructed to cremate Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare in a state funeral, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

Further, CM Thackeray's office shared, "You will not find a Shiva devotee playing in Shiva meditation. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of Shivshahir Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan Babasaheb Purandare."

Who was Babasaheb Purandare?

The Padma Vibhushan recipient was an author on the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was named by his moniker Shiv Shahir' which literally means Shivaji's bard. The 99-year-old was considered as one of the pre-eminent authors on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

His popular two-part 900-page magnum opus on Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi, Raja Shivchhatrapati was first published in the late 1950s and has since been a staple in Marathi households. It has been reprinted numerous times over the decades. Among other works, Purandare also conceived and directed the theatrical history extravaganza on Shivaji Maharaj's life titled Jaanta Raja in the mid-1980s.

Earlier this year, he had received tributes across political spectrums on account of completing 99 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too greeted the notable historian via a video message. Purandare, born on July 29, 1922, was awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award in 2019.