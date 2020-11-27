PM Modi condoles death of 5 COVID-19 patients in 'unfortunate' Rajkot Hospital fire

Following the Rajkot hospital fire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences. Terming the incident as an 'unfortunate tragedy', PM Modi shared that he is 'extremely pained' by the loss of lives while sharing prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. He further added that the administration is doing everything possible to provide assistance to those in need. A fire broke out at a COVID-19 designated hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot area in the wee hours on Friday.

Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 27, 2020

Rajkot Hospital Fire

At the time of the incident on November 27, about 35 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Rajkot's Shivanand Hospital, of which 11 were in the ICU where the fire reportedly broke out. Five of the 11 COVID-19 patients in the ICU of the hospital have reportedly lost their lives in the fire incident, while several others were injured.

As of now, all patients have been shifted to another hospital. Shivanand hospital authorities have informed that a joint investigation will be launched to investigate the cause of the fire which, as per the initial investigation, seems to be a short circuit. Some people have also claimed that a spark was noticed in the ventilator which could have been the cause of the fire. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has also ordered a probe into the incident.

Speaking to PTI, fire brigade official J B Theva informed, "The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area around 1 am on Friday. We rushed to the spot and rescued the patients after a call informing about the fire was received. The fire is under control. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. The rescued patients have been shifted to other COVID-19 hospitals."

(With inputs from PTI & ANI)