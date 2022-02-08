PM Modi Condoles Death Of 7 Soldiers Killed In Avalanche; Arunachal CM Announces Ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 8, expressed his grief over the unfortunate demise of seven Indian Army jawans due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng Sector. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi offered his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and said that their service will never be forgotten. "Saddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. Condolences to the bereaved families," the PM wrote in his tweet.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), for the next of kin of the seven brave soldiers who lost their lives serving the nation in an avalanche in the Kameng sector, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered his condolences saluting the soldiers for their service. "Deeply pained by the demise of Indian Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche in Kemang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh. These brave soldiers lost their lives while serving the nation. I salute their courage and service. My heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families," he wrote on Twitter.

Indian Army confirms the death of seven soldiers

In an official statement issued earlier, the Indian Army confirmed the death of seven soldiers in the avalanche that is reported to have occurred on February 6. The confirmation came after the rescue operations ended with the recovery of the bodies. The army said, "Seven Army personnel who were struck by avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb have been confirmed dead, their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site."

The Kameng Sector, which is located at an altitude of 14,500 feet is witnessing heavy snowfall for the past few days and according to PTI, the snowfall in the sector occurred after two decades.

Citing sources, PTI had reported on Sunday that a number of high altitude areas of the frontier state like Tawang (10,200 ft), Bomdila (7,923 ft), Mechukha (6,200 ft), Ziro (5,5538 ft) and Daria Hill near Itanagar, Rupa town in West Kameng district, Dirang town and Anini in Dibang Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Saturday.

