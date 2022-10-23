PM Modi Condoles Death Of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani and said he was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment.

Mamani, a three-time MLA representing the Saudatti constituency, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night following a severe illness. He was 56.

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Anand Mamani, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. He also worked to strengthen BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)