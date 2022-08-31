PM Modi Condoles Death Of Sonia Gandhi's Mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her mother's death.

Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.

"Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family," Modi tweeted.

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)